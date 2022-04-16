News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 16 April 2022 • 20:50

HEALTH CENTRES: Only a two-day wait for a doctor’s appointment Photo credit: Almeria Junta

Fast work PATIENTS now wait two days for a primary health care appointment compared with five days on December 31. Since then the waiting period has been steadily reduced, the Junta’s Health and Families delegate Juan de La Cruz Belmonte said, thanks to hard work by the province’s health professionals.



More recycling ADRA residents deposited 275 tons of glass in the town’s 150 recycling bins last year. Cardboard recycling rose by 35 per cent in 2021, together with 13 tons of cartons and containers, an increase of almost 50 per cent, said Jose Crespo, the town hall’s Street Cleaning councillor.

Guild grants THE Junta contributed €6.5 million in subsidies to Andalucia’s Holy Week brotherhoods and guilds following the 2018 regional elections. Emphasising the brotherhoods’ contribution to conserving Andalucia’s cultural heritage, Rosalia Espinisa, who represents Almeria in the regional parliament, pointed out that the province received €1.8 million of this allocation.

Pedal peril CYCLISTS were involved in 934 accidents in Andalucia since 2020, the central government revealed during a recent parliamentary question-and-answer session. Official figures also revealed 300 cycling accidents over the last three years in Almeria province, which resulted in eight deaths, 23 accidents requiring hospitalisation and 150 minor injuries.

False identity AN El Ejido driving school contacted the Policia Nacional after realising that the sub-Saharan pupil who originally enrolled at the centre did not resemble the mask-wearing person who later took the practical test. Both men, who are related, were arrested and have been charged with using false documentation.