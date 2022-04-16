Renfe to install more than 600 defibrillators in its trains

As explained in a press release today, Saturday, April 16, Spanish train operator Renfe intends to invest €3 million on the installation of defibrillators in its fleet. A total of 668 such devices will be fitted on its Ave, Long and Medium Distance, and Tourist trains, of which 570 are already at the start of the start-up process.

This initiative’s main objective is to “save lives”, guaranteeing maximum safety in the event of a possible cardiorespiratory emergency suffered by any passengers using Renfe’s rail transport.

There will be one defibrillator per train, along with additional devices located in stations at strategic geographical points. These would be used to replace the equipment if it has been used in a health emergency.

In the first phase, all 168 high-speed ​​trains will have the defibrillators installed. Long Distance trains will then have 17 fitted, while Medium Distance and Tourist trains will have 330 and 5, respectively.

The defibrillators will be located in the most accessible areas of the trains, such as in the cafeterias, vending areas, or spaces for people with reduced mobility. Signage will be placed both outside the cars and inside, at different points, to help find them if necessary.

According to Renfe, to facilitate its quick and safe use, you must follow the audible or visual instructions of the Semiautomatic External Defibrillators (DESA). Each device will also be connected to the 112 emergency service, which will automatically make a warning call through an already established protocol.

This project involves providing the personnel located in these cardioprotected spaces with adequate training in order to guarantee rapid action in the event of sudden cardiac arrest. To date, a professional group of 2,226 people has been trained, as reported by 101tv.es.