By Tamsin Brown • 16 April 2022 • 17:54

Ryanair customer wins €100,000 with ‘Win a Million’ scratch card. Image: Ryanair

A Ryanair customer based in Liverpool won a massive €100,000 as a prize from a €2 charity scratch card.

On April 15, Ryanair announced the lucky winner of its annual ‘Win A Million’ event. Laura Mereacre, who moved to Liverpool over five years ago from Portugal, walked away with a massive prize of €100,000. She visited Ryanair’s HQ in Dublin with her husband and two children to play for the sum of €1m, having bought a winning €2 Ryanair charity scratch card on a flight to Portugal earlier this year.

The charities supported by Ryanair across Europe with the ‘Win a Million’ game include the UK’s Naomi House & Jacksplace, The Jack & Jill Foundation in Ireland, Make A Wish in Italy, Kinderhilfe in Germany, Fundação Do Gil in Portugal and many more.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said:

“We were thrilled to welcome Laura and her family to Ireland, and having walked away with €100K – Ireland truly is the land of a thousand welcomes! The atmosphere was electric – Laura had everyone gripped as she played for the big €1m prize.

“Through the sale of our scratch cards – which to date has generated over €10m – Ryanair has continuously supported incredible causes across Europe. Every year our generous customers purchase Ryanair scratch cards with the aim of giving back – so make sure to grab a scratch card on your next Ryanair flight, and be in for the chance to win €1m.”

The lucky winner, Laura, said:

“This has been an amazing experience that I’m delighted to be a part of. Words can’t describe how lucky and blessed I feel by this amazing opportunity. When I purchased this scratch card on a Ryanair flight to Portugal, I never imagined myself as the lucky winner of €100,000. I’m looking forward to celebrating my winnings with my family who are here with me today and my friends back home and paying off my mortgage. Who knows, I may even open my own bakery one day – a huge passion of mine!

“I’m very proud to have supported Ryanair, who in turn support the great work of so many charities, including the UK’s Naomi House & Jacksplace, who work with life-limited and life-threatened children and young adults, as well as with their families.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.