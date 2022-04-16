Salmonella warning reminder ahead of Easter Sunday for Kinder products

By Fergal MacErlean • 16 April 2022 • 12:31

Credit: Flickr - sarahnade

The Food Standards Agency, Food Standards Scotland and the UK Health Security Agency are strongly reminding people that a range of Kinder Egg products and Schoko-Bon’s should not be eaten.

An updated statement issued on April 15 said the agencies are continuing to work with Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales, Public Health Agency Northern Ireland – as well as international public health and food safety authorities – to investigate an ongoing outbreak of salmonella linked to certain Kinder egg product ranges and Schoko-Bons produced at one of the Ferrero company’s factories, in Arlon, Belgium.

As of 15 April, there are 70 cases linked to this outbreak in the UK.

The majority of the cases are in children under five years of age.

Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We’re reminding people of the recall this bank holiday weekend as it’s possible these products have been bought and stored as gifts.

“It’s crucial these products are not eaten and are discarded.

“Salmonella infection can be severe and many children affected in this outbreak have been very unwell and hospitalised, so anyone giving chocolate products to friends or family should take extra care to ensure their Easter gifts are not amongst those products recalled.”

Emily Miles, Chief Executive of the Food Standards Agency, said: “We are strongly urging consumers to follow the advice in the latest recall notice and to check any Kinder products they might have already bought against the list, as they may pose a risk to health.

“If they do have any products on the list, they should not eat them and should discard them immediately.”

Symptoms of salmonellosis – or infection with salmonella – typically resolve themselves within a few days.

However, symptoms can be more severe, especially in young children, those who are pregnant and those with weakened immune systems.

The following products have been recalled and regardless of best-before date, should not be eaten.

Kinder Surprise 20g and 3x 20g

Kinder Surprise 100g

Kinder Egg Hunt

Kinder Mini Eggs

Kinder Schoko-Bons

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.