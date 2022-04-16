Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich blasts into the Monte Carlo semi-finals

By Chris King • 16 April 2022 • 0:26

Spain’s 22-year-old rising tennis star Alejandro Davidovich has made it through to the semi-finals in Monte Carlo



Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich is through to the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 in Monaco. This afternoon, Friday, April 16, he beat the American No1, Taylor Fritz, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-3, after two hours and twenty-four minutes of play.

The 22-year-old Spaniard from Malaga has reached his first-ever Masters 1000 semi-final, in what has been an incredible week for him so far. Earlier in the week, Davidovich played probably the best tennis of his career, knocking out World No1 Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Today’s opponent, and No10 seed, Taylor Fritz, had become the first American to reach the last eight in Monte Carlo since Sam Querry back in 2008. The American is the only player to have beaten Rafa Nadal this season, after beating the legendary Spanish star in the final at Indian Wells a few weeks ago.

Davidovich is the second-youngest player left in the tournament, behind the Italian Jannik Sinner. He will now face Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in the other quarter-final.

