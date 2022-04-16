By Chris King • 16 April 2022 • 17:38

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Sunday, April 17.

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Sunday, April 17, will drop again by 27.62 per cent

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will fall this Sunday by 27.62 per cent compared to today, Saturday 16. Specifically, to €111.35/MWh), marking a fifth consecutive day of decreasing prices.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, the average price of the pool for this Sunday will be €42.50 cheaper than today’s €153.45/MWh.

Sunday’s maximum price will be between the hours of 8pm and 9pm, standing at €191.54/MWh, while the minimum, of €3.70/MWh, will be registered between 3pm and 4pm.

Compared to just a year ago, the ‘poo’l price for this Sunday will be 73.47 per cent higher than the €64.19/MWh of April 17, 2021.

These ‘pool’ prices have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.