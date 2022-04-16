Ukraine President Zelensky warns of potential Russian nuclear strike

By Fergal MacErlean • 16 April 2022 • 10:16

Credit: Burnt Pineapple Productions Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

The world should be prepared for the possibility that Russia will target Ukraine with a nuclear strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

Zelensky was asked in a CNN interview on April 15 if he was worried about American intelligence reports that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons.

“Not only me – all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried because it can be not real information, but it can be the truth,” Zelensky said.

“We should think not be afraid, not be afraid but be ready,” he continued.

“But that is not a question for Ukraine – not only for Ukraine – but for all the world, I think.”

Last month, a Kremlin spokesman said Russia would only deploy nuclear weapons if it faced an existential threat.

In the CNN interview Zelensky was also asked about the sinking of Russia’s prized warship, the Moskva.

It was the first major surface combatant vessel sunk since the Falklands’ war.

Zelensky said: “We know that it does not exist anymore. For us, it is a strong weapon against our country, so its sinking is not a tragedy for us.

“The less weapons the Russian Federation that has attacked our country has, the better for us.”

Zelensky spoke ahead of reports that Denys Shmyhal, the Ukrainian prime minister, will visit Washington next week.

Shmyhal will visit the US capital along with other senior officials and join meetings of the World Bank and IMF, according to Reuters.

