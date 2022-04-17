By Chris King • 17 April 2022 • 22:14

20-year-old man dies in Malaga's Limonero reservoir. image: Google maps - Arturo Sandoval

A 20-year-old man died in the Limonero reservoir in Malaga province this Sunday, April 18



As reported by sources from the 112 Andalucia emergency service to EFE, a 20-year-old man died this Sunday, April 17, in the Limonero reservoir in Malaga province.

The incident occurred at around 3:17pm, with the 112 number receiving a call. They were informed by several of his friends that a young man was in difficulty and unable to get out of the water in the Limonero reservoir, and appeared to be in danger of drowning.

112 immediately mobilised a team of firefighters, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil, National Police, Local Police, and Civil Protection. An EPES ambulance was also deployed to the location, with a team of medics on board.

After a few hours of searching the teams finally found the boy’s body at around 6pm. The Malaga firefighters had tried to search for him but given the difficulty of achieving it, a team from the Guardia Civil’s Special Group for Aquatic Activities (GEAS) joined in the operation.

Everything indicates that the young man lost his life due to drowning, but his body has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine so that a post mortem examination can be performed, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

