By Alex Glenn • 17 April 2022 • 12:50

Spain’s Andalucia helps new self-employed workers with lower contribution rates. Aid from the Andalucian government is expected to help more than 30,000 self-employed workers.

According to the Andalucian Government, funds to help self-employed workers have been increased to 48.7 million euros.

The Junta de Andalucia announced on April 15, that some self-employed workers in the region can benefit from lower monthly costs thanks to the Programme to Stimulate the Creation and Consolidation of Self-Employment.

The Junta de Andalucia commented: “The programme, which will run for three years, has progressively increased its budget to 48.7 million, with a final forecast of benefiting 31,000 new self-employed workers. The first call that has been developed over two years has reached 35.22 million, an amount to which a further 13.5 million have been added after an extension was approved until 30 September this year to qualify for the incentives.

“In 2019, 1,040 self-employed people benefited, a figure that increased in 2020 with 8,430 concessions, while in 2021 it reached 12,276. In total, 21,746 grants have already been awarded, ranging on average between 480.68 and 2,807.32 euros per year per beneficiary, depending on the group to which they belong.”

The aid is only available to certain groups and this includes “young people under 30 years of age in municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants” and “women living in municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants.”

The funding will help self-employed workers cover the costs of social security contributions for a limited time.

