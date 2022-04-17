By Chris King • 17 April 2022 • 18:48

Andalucian centres for the elderly criticise the removal of masks indoors. image: twitter

Removal of masks indoors criticised by FOAM, the Federation of Andalucian Organisations for the Elderly



In a statement released today, Sunday, April 17, the Federation of Andalucian Organisations for the Elderly (FOAM) has stated its opinion about the withdrawal of the obligation to wear masks indoors as of this Wednesday, April 20.

They believe it is “a real recklessness that puts the general population at serious risk of contagion, and seriously threatens the health of the most vulnerable. We do not understand, or share, the rush to make the Covid flu, since it is not a flu, and therefore it cannot be given the same treatment”.

In defence of this argument, the organisation pointed out that so far, “the health authorities have recorded 6,689,447 infections since the sixth wave began in the middle of last October”.

They have added that there are 27.10 times more infections than those registered in the first wave (246,272); 4.59 times more than those diagnosed in the second (1,455,824); 4.48 times more than those of the third (1,492,734); 11.89 times more than those registered in the fourth (562,380), and 5.50 times more than those in the fifth (1,215,555).

Regarding deaths, FOAM detailed that “until the last update provided by the Ministry of Health on April 12, in this sixth wave there have been 17,435 deaths. In the first, there were 28,323, in the second 18,322, in the third 25,778, in the fourth 8,228, and in the fifth 6,180″.

Highlighting these figures, they indicated that “if the same proportion between infections, hospital admissions, and deaths, had been followed as in the previous waves, the hospitals would have completely collapsed, and the number of deaths would have broken all records”.

Adding, “This has not happened, due to the impact of vaccination and the lower risk of the Omicron variant compared to its predecessors”. Even so, they highlighted the fact that “countries such as Germany, France, Austria, Australia, Cyprus, South Korea, and New Zealand, have experienced infections above 2,000 in the last 14 days”.

FOAM stressed that the United States “is experiencing a worrying rebound in the last seven days, caused by the BA-2 Omicron variant, and thus the cumulative incidence rate is 434.64 in Columbia, 371.91 in Vermont, in Rhode Island, 338.98, New York, 319.93, and in Massachusetts, 299.83”.

“The Omicron variant, which was already more contagious than its predecessors, is continually mutating and creating new sub-variants that are increasingly more contagious, although less-lethal thanks to vaccines”, FOAM continued. “At the moment the vaccines are resisting, but we don’t know for how long or where the virus is headed”, it concluded, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.