By Tamsin Brown • 17 April 2022 • 13:47

Classical choir Montgó Chorale announces details of upcoming spring concert. Image: Montgó Chorale

The Teulada-based classical choir Montgó Chorale has announced the details of their upcoming spring concert, to be held on May 15 in Beniarbeig.

​Montgó Chorale is a friendly, mixed choir made up of members of a wide range of different nationalities and ages, all of whom enjoy singing together. They perform a large variety of pieces that range from early church music to modern classics. Rehearsals are conducted in English but the group sings in a variety of languages, including Latin, German, Italian and Spanish. In addition to rehearsing and performing together, the choir often holds social events after performances.

Montgó Chorale, directed by Aileen Lightfoot, is always keen to recruit new members. Those who have ever considered singing for the sheer pleasure of it are most welcome to go to a session or two. They meet at the Bar Mediterraneo on Avenida Del Mediterrani in Teulada on Mondays from 6.30 to 8.30pm.

Their next concert will take place on May 15 at 6pm in Beniarbeig. The choir will be performing works by composers including Schubert, Fauré, Jenkins and Haydn. Tickets cost €12.50 and can be purchased at the door or from choir members. They can also be reserved on 634302469 or at [email protected]. For more information, visit the Montgó Chorale Facebook page.

