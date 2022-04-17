By Guest Writer • 17 April 2022 • 15:09

Annemarie conducting the orchestra in Marbella in 2017 Credit: OPS

COLLEGIUM MUSICUM returns to Marbella with Requiem performance in honour late conductor Annemarie Philipps.

After several years of inactivity and the sad loss of long serving conductor Annemarie Philipps who passed away in September of last year, the Choir and Orchestra of the Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol are back performing.

May 1 would have been Annemarie’s 73rd birthday and in honour of her memory, there will be a very special performance at the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación in Marbella old town starting at 9.30pm.

There will be two additional choirs, those from Camareta Sotogrande and InCantus Gibraltar meaning that the church will be filled with the voices of more than 100 singers as well as the orchestra now under the direction of Delyth Bressington, the new Musical Director.

With four local soloists the orchestra will perform the Requiem Mass by Mozart (one of Annemarie’s favourite composers) as well as Mozart’s 5th Violin Concerto with soloist from the UK Geoffrey Silver who was a personal friend of Annemarie and played with the Collegium Musicum as recently as eight years ago.

Entry is free but visitors are invited to make a donation to the Caritas charity.

Then on be on Sunday, May 8, the Requiem will be repeated at 8pm in the Salon Real of Hotel IPV Palace & Spa in Fuengirola but instead of the violin concerto they are delighted to introduce Guillermo Ramírez Ortega, a young virtuoso pianist from San Pedro who will be performing a movement of Mozart’s 23rd Piano concerto.

For details of how to obtain tickets, visit www.colmus.org/contact.

