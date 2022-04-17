By Tamsin Brown • 17 April 2022 • 22:17

Flower Mother festival to fill streets of Denia with flowers. Image: Denia Town Hall

The Flower Mother festival is set to fill the streets and shops of Denia with flowers as part of a Mother’s Day campaign to boost local commerce.

The streets and shops of Denia will be filled with flowers from April 25 to 30 thanks to the festival Flower Mother, the new Mother’s Day campaign organised by the Department of Commerce and the Association of Autonomous Merchants of Denia (ACADE). The aim of the festival is to boost local street commerce, which has been affected by the increasing popularity of online shopping and other factors, such as the pandemic, and encourage tourism to the area. There will be a programme of leisure and cultural activities to suit all ages and tastes, including ecological workshops, storytelling, lindy hop dances, shows, batucada music and much more.

The campaign is the result of public-private collaboration. The Marina Alta Association of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs (AEHTMA), MasyMas Supermarkets, Ale-Hop, Caja Popular and Garmol have all joined as sponsors. To see the full programme of activities, visit https://denia.net/flower-mother.

