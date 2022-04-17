By Chris King • 17 April 2022 • 0:47

Guardia Civil recovers 26 bales of hashish floating off the coast of Alicante. image: guardia civil

26 bales of hashish found floating in the sea off the coast of Pilar de la Horadada in Alicante province



Guardia Civil officers from Alicante province have recovered 26 bales of hashish that were spotted floating in the sea off the coast of Pilar de la Horadada. The discovery of more than a ton of this narcotic substance came after a call was placed to their emergency number.

As reported by the force in a press release, the recovery occurred on the afternoon of April 9, in a location about 40km off the southern coast of Alicante province. The Guardia Civil’s provincial maritime service was involved in the operation.

When the officers of the Rio Guadiaro patrol boat went to the reported location in the sea, they carried out a thorough search and were able to locate up to 26 bales of hashish. According to initial estimates, the weight of each bundle would be around 40 kilos, so the total merchandise seized would amount to approximately 1,040 kilograms.

The hashish was sent for analysis to the laboratory of the Health area of ​​the Sub delegation of the Government of Alicante, while the proceedings were transferred to the investigative court on duty. An investigation is still open to find out the origin of the bundles, and to identify those responsible.

In recent months, other packages of drugs have been found in the sea. They normally come from drug smugglers trying to drop the product along the coastline, but sometimes they lose merchandise accidentally, or throw it overboard when they feel in danger of being caught by the police, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

