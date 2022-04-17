Horror as teenage boxing sensation Ali Tazeem dies in crash

By Alex Glenn • 17 April 2022 • 12:14

Credit: Ali Tazeem Instagram

Horror as teenage boxing sensation Ali Tazeem dies in a Birmingham car crash.

The teen boxing sensation Ali Tazeem lost his life at the age of 18. He had been labelled the ‘next Amir Khan’, as reported by The Sun on April 17.

Ali’s promoter Sam Jones took to Twitter to announce the death. He paid tribute and said: “This morning I woke up to the news that Ali Tazeem has passed away at the age of 18.

“I can’t believe it I can’t even process it properly.

“We only spoke yesterday talking about how he was going to light up the pro game, all I can think about is Ali and his lovely family.”

Speaking of Ali, Amir Khan had previously revealed: “He will be the next me and make history.”

After winning two gold medals in the Bristol Boxing Cup in 2020 Khan told The Express: “I definitely think he is the next big thing for sure.

“I mean, the skillset he has, the movement, everything really reminds me of myself when I was younger and how I used to fight.

“Definitely, I think he has got everything it takes [to succeed].”

He went on to add: “What was particularly impressive for me was he moved up a weight class to make it more challenging, and ended up winning gold in both weight categories [in Bristol].

“Since then, I have kept in touch with him.”

This morning I woke up to the news that @_AliTazeem has passed away at the age of 18 ,I can’t believe it I can’t even process it properly , We only spoke yesterday talking about how he was going to light up the pro game , all I can think about is Ali and his lovely family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/K3qRLsjgt5 — Sam Jones (@mrsamjones88) April 17, 2022

