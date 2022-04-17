Lorraine Kelly delights fans with Easter trip to Scotland

By Alex Glenn • 17 April 2022 • 9:16

Credit: Lorraine Kelly Instagram

Lorraine Kelly delights fans with an Easter trip over Scotland’s Loch Lomond.

Fans were delighted on April 16, after Lorraine Kelly took to Instagram to share a video of her seaplane trip over Scotland.

Alongside the video, Lorraine commented: “AMAZING! Unmissable experience while [email protected] a trip on a seaplane.

“Just glorious.

#lucky #unforgettable #scenery #scotland #lochlomond #staycation #lochlomondseaplanes”

Fans quickly commented on the stunning trip. One person said: “We did the seaplane in the Maldives and the scenery was fantastic but nothing beats the scenery of our homeland. 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 “

Another fan said: “I wish I knew earlier I would have had a flag out so you could have seen me if you flow over Wemyss Bay Area xx”

One fan recommended that Lorraine try out an afternoon tea. They said: “Hope you tried the afternoon tea 😉🍰 it’s such a beautiful location on the side of Loch Lomond.”

Instagram followers went on to share memories of their favourite trips too. One person said: “This makes me think of my trip to New Zealand in 2008. Had 2 helicopter trips. One over Wellington where we landed on a beach to see the fur seals; the other flying up to the top of Mount Cook. They were magical.”

Fellow TV legend Vanessa Feltz commented on Lorraine’s trip. She simply posted: “Superb! Xx”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.