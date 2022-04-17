Lorraine Kelly delights fans with Easter trip to Scotland

By Alex Glenn • 17 April 2022 • 9:16
Credit: Lorraine Kelly Instagram
Fans were delighted on April 16, after Lorraine Kelly took to Instagram to share a video of her seaplane trip over Scotland.
Alongside the video, Lorraine commented: “AMAZING! Unmissable experience while [email protected] a trip on a seaplane.
“Just glorious.
#lucky #unforgettable #scenery #scotland #lochlomond #staycation #lochlomondseaplanes”
Fans quickly commented on the stunning trip. One person said: “We did the seaplane in the Maldives and the scenery was fantastic but nothing beats the scenery of our homeland. 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 “
Another fan said: “I wish I knew earlier I would have had a flag out so you could have seen me if you flow over Wemyss Bay Area xx”
One fan recommended that Lorraine try out an afternoon tea. They said: “Hope you tried the afternoon tea 😉🍰 it’s such a beautiful location on the side of Loch Lomond.”
Instagram followers went on to share memories of their favourite trips too. One person said: “This makes me think of my trip to New Zealand in 2008. Had 2 helicopter trips. One over Wellington where we landed on a beach to see the fur seals; the other flying up to the top of Mount Cook. They were magical.”
Fellow TV legend Vanessa Feltz commented on Lorraine’s trip. She simply posted: “Superb! Xx”
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
