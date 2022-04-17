By Chris King • 17 April 2022 • 19:18

Malaga city records today's hottest temperature in the Iberian Peninsula. image: Pexels

The hottest temperature in the Iberian Peninsula this Sunday, April 17 was recorded in Malaga city



The weather experts who forecast an Easter weekend with hot temperatures in the province of Malaga have been proved correct in their predictions. Since yesterday, Saturday, April 16, many places have reported summer-like conditions.

Just after 4pm today, Sunday, April 17, the AEMET (State Meteorological Agency) station located at Malaga airport reported that it had registered a temperature of 32.8 degrees. This is the highest reading reported across the Iberian Peninsula today.

In the Malaga municipality of Torremolinos, the 30 degrees barrier was also broken. Shortly before 4pm, the mercury reached 31.9 degrees, while in the inland town of Coin, they registered a very warm 30.4 degrees.

Of course, in several parts of Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, they enjoyed heat well above 30 degrees, but that is more or less to be expected in the Canary Islands.

The heat will have made today’s trip to Malaga capital to witness the procession of the Resurrected even more enjoyable. At 11am this morning, the Port of Malaga was already reportedly bathed in 26.3 degrees of heat. Other parts of Malaga province did not quite manage to cross the 30 mark, but still basked in some wonderful sunny temperatures, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

