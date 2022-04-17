By Chris King • 17 April 2022 • 3:21

Masks will still be mandatory in some instances in Spain after Wednesday, April 20. Source: OrnaW

After Wednesday, April 20, masks will still be mandatory on public transport, pharmacies, hospitals, and health centres



In an interview with El Pais this Saturday, April 16, Carolina Darias, the Spanish Minister of Health offered an insight into what can be expected this coming Wednesday 20. That is the date when the mandatory use of masks indoors is due to be abolished.

Ms Darias explained that after Wednesday, masks would still need to be worn on public transport, and in pharmacies. In addition, she advocated “responsible use” of the mask, even if it is not always mandatory.

“Yes, it will continue to be used inside health centres, services and establishments. This includes pharmacies, hospitals, health centres, and blood transfusion centres”, she assured. Adding the same will apply to transport “by plane, by rail, by bus, by subway, and also in transport by ship, indoors. There is no exception in public transport. You have to take it on all of them”, she stressed.

When quizzed about the possible asked about a possible return to the mandatory use of masks at some point in the future, a situation that has not been clarified, she responded, “We are prepared for any scenario”. A fourth dose of Covid vaccine for the general population is “absolutely not out of the question”, she added.

“We are already working on that scenario. We have already given the fourth dose to immunocompromised people and, starting next week, the Conference on Vaccines will begin to assess vaccination for other groups, for example, for those over 80 years of age”, Ms Darias explained.

Speaking at an event in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the minister also insisted that after the end of their mandatory use indoors, companies will be responsible for a voluntary ruling on the use of masks in their work environment.

In statements to the media, Ms Darias pointed out that the occupational risk prevention services will be in charge of determining the mandatory areas of use for the mask. However “the specification will be in the Royal Decree that will be published on Wednesday in the BOE”, as reported by 20minutos.es.