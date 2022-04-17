By Chris King • 17 April 2022 • 4:03

Minister highlights Andalucian Government's 'historic investment' in Almeria. image: [email protected]

Andalucian Government’s ‘historic investment’ in Almeria is highlighted by Carmen Crespo



Carmen Crespo, the Andalucian Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, visited Almeria this Friday, April 15. During a speech, the minister highlighted the ‘historic investment, that the Junta de Andalucia has made to guarantee a water supply for Almeria province.

Ms Crespo was in charge of offering the traditional conference on the occasion of Gador’s Privilege Day. Every April 15 the municipality commemorates the granting in 1800 of the title of Villa to this Almerian town by King Carlos IV.

“Just like Gador in the year 1800, the government of Juanma Moreno is making history. It is laying the pillars to provide water in a dry land, through hydraulic works and new possibilities of reclaimed water as an additional water source”.

The Minister highlighted the Andalucian Government’s commitment to a “true water policy in a community in the south of the south, affected by drought and vulnerable to climate change. President Juanma Moreno’s first task was to reach a Water Pact”, she pointed out.

She then emphasised that this great agreement was “the beginning of a hydraulic revolution that has led the Andalucian Government to invest €1,500 million in a crucial water policy for the future of Andalucia”.

Crespo explained that with the drought decree approved in June of last year, and its recent extension, the Government of Juanma Moreno “has acted with the utmost speed to provide solutions to the real problems of Andalucians and Almeria”.

“222 years ago in Gador, water was a key player as an instrument of wealth and progress to have its own entity as a municipality”, remarked the councillor. Finally, she affirmed that the drought decree will benefit Gador and Bajo Andarax through the expansion of the capacity of the Almeria desalination plant, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

🎥 La Villa de Gádor ha celebrado hoy el Día del Privilegio que conmemora los 222 años de su independencia de la ciudad de #Almería, con quien mantiene fuertes lazos de colaboración y hermandad 🫱🏼‍🫲🏽 Un honor haber celebrado una jornada tan importante para los gadorenses ✅ pic.twitter.com/BZdrmSnY09 — Carmen Crespo (@CarmenCrespoPP) April 15, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.