Prince Charles uses Easter message to praise those helping refugees

By Fergal MacErlean • 17 April 2022 • 10:14

Prince Charles at the Royal Maundy Service Credit: @ClarenceHouse, Twitter

Prince Charles in his Easter message has highlighted the suffering of “innocent victims of conflict”.

Although the Prince does not refer explicitly to Ukraine his Easter message is a call to address the plight of refugees.

In his annual Easter address, the Prince of Wales said: “Today, millions of people find themselves displaced, wearied by their journey from troubled places, wounded by the past, fearful of the future – and in need of a welcome, of rest, and of kindness.

“Over the past years, I have found myself heartbroken at the sufferings of the innocent victims of conflict, or persecution, some of whom I have met and who have told me stories of unutterable tragedy as they have been forced to flee their country and seek shelter far from home.

“But amidst all this sadness and inhumanity, it has been profoundly moving to see how so many people are ready to open their homes to those in need, and how they have offered their time and their resources to help those facing such soul-destroying sorrow and hardship.

“This Easter, as always, we are reminded of Our Lord’s timeless example of goodness in the face of suffering, of courage in the face of fear, of faith in the face of despair. His light triumphed in that dark time. I pray with all my heart that his inspiring example might help us all dispel the darkness of the world.”

The Prince has also recently shown his support for Ukraine by visiting the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London where he expressed his sympathy to members of the Ukrainian community.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.