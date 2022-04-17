By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 April 2022 • 22:14

Putin would cooperate with investigation into war crimes Source: Twitter

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a willingness to cooperate with an investigation into war crimes according to the Austrian chancellor, but has also made it clear that he doesn’t trust Western countries.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met with Putin on Monday April 12th, after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visiting Bucha the scene of the alleged genocide.

The first European leader to meet with Putin since the invasion of Ukraine, Nehammer speaking with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Saturday April 16th, said he went to Russia after Ukraine “to confront President Putin” with what he saw in Ukraine.

“I told him what I saw. I saw the war crimes. I saw the massive loss of the Russian army. And I told him that there is a need for humanitarian corridors for cities like Mariupol or Kharkiv, for example. Civilians need water and we need to take care of the wounded there.”

He was asked by the host Chuck Todd what Putin’s response was.

He replied: “He told me he will cooperate with an international investigation, on the one hand, and on the other hand, he told me that he doesn’t trust the Western world.”

He added: “This will be the problem now in the future.”

Nehammer believes that an international investigation is necessary but getting Putin to agree was “a tough discussion.” Adding “But I tried to convince him that, for example, the former Yugoslavian war showed us that international investigation is useful to prosecute the war criminals.”

Numerous international leaders have added their voices to the call by Zelenskyy for Russia and Putin to be investigated for war crimes, with politicians across the world calling on the International Criminal Court to start an investigation.

Unsurprisingly Putin has said he would cooperate with an international investigation into war crimes, but his mistrust of the west is how the war started, with seemingly little chance of his agreeing to or being involved in such an investigation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram