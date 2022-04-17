Russian missile hits Kharkiv kitchens of Spanish chef Jose Andres

By Chris King • 17 April 2022 • 21:38

Chef Jose Andres with one of the WCK volunteers. Image: [email protected]@chefjoseandres

World Central Kitchens of Spanish chef Jose Andres hit by a Russian missile in Kharkiv

As reported on his official Twitter account this Sunday, April 17, a missile strike hit the area of Kharkiv where Spanish chef Jose Andres is working in northeastern Ukraine. The chef is operating in one of the NGO World Central Kitchens, where a missile hit on Saturday evening.

Four people have been reported injured, with no fatalities. Chef Andres has been in Ukraine almost from the time that the conflict first broke out. He confirmed that the injured “are fine. Everyone is ready, and wants to start cooking somewhere else”.

In a video posted today on Twitter, Nate Mook, another WCK member says, “This is the reality here, cooking is an act of heroic bravery. Yesterday I was here handing out food…”. His video shows the devastation caused by the attack, surrounded by burned-out cars and vehicle wreckage hanging from trees.

“There is still fire in a building. It’s been a big blow”, Mook continued. “It’s a civilian area, where people live and work”, he explained. Members of the team have been busy today salvaging whatever equipment they can that has not been damaged. They will then move to a new location in Kharkiv and resume their task of distributing food to people as soon as possible.

After learning of the attack, Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government, contacted Jose Andres to wish the injured a speedy recovery and show his support for the work of WCK. In 2021 this organisation was awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord.

“Thank you for the immense and supportive work you do to help alleviate the effects of this cruel war”, Sanchez posted on Twitter. Adding, “Spain will continue to be completely committed to Ukraine”.

Chef Jose Andres began work on the ground in Ukraine by installing stoves in several Polish cities when the first refugees arrived. Shortly after, the NGO workers entered Ukraine, and set up more kitchens, as reported by elpais.com.

An update I hoped I’d never have to make. I’m at a @WCKitchen restaurant in Kharkiv, where less than 24 hours ago I was meeting with their amazing team. Today, a missile stuck. 4 staff were wounded. This is the reality here—cooking is a heroic act of bravery. #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AyU4fUnA61 — Nate Mook (@natemook) April 16, 2022

Reporting in with Chef Dimitry at one of our @WCKitchen partners in Kyiv! The team here is cooking 1,500 meals per day for Bucha & Irpin refugees…cancer hospital…and today we delivered to Brovary area hit by missiles last night & today had no power or water! #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/GxYgNaaxAl — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 17, 2022

