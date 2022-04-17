By Alex Glenn • 17 April 2022 • 8:13

Shock Shooting: 11 arrested for killing a guard in Spain’s Zaragoza. The man was killed while guarding a hemp plantation in the town of Pleitas.

A 45-year-old man died after being shot at in the town of Pleitas in October 2021. The Guardia Civil released details of the operation on April 16, after it had been kept a secret. 11 people were arrested during the operation due to their alleged involvement in a criminal organisation. They are thought to have been involved in the murder of the guard.

The body was located by a cyclist at an industrial hemp plantation. During the investigation, officers discovered that several people had attempted to break into the hemp plantation with two vehicles in a bid to steal dried hemp.

The suspects had discovered that the area was guarded so had fled, leaving two vehicles at the scene. The suspects had hoped to recover their vehicles when the area was unguarded.

When the suspects returned they found out that their mobile phones had been taken from the vehicles. They attempted to retrieve the mobile phones but the guard had alerted the owner of the facility. The guard ended up being shot and later died.

Officers from the Guardia Civil discovered one of the vehicles at the scene of the crime. They also found another vehicle that had been burnt out.

