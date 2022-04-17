Shocking discovery: Woman found dismembered in duffel bag by dog walker

By Alex Glenn • 17 April 2022 • 15:04

Credit: Orsoloya Gaal Facebook

Shocking discovery: Woman found dismembered in a duffel bag by a dog walker in New York City.

Orsoloya Gaal’s body was discovered in New York’s Queens on Saturday morning, April 16. Glenn Van Nostrand had been walking his two dogs around the city when they led him to the duffel bag. Gaal’s dismembered remains were reportedly discovered inside the bag.

Speaking to The Post, Van Nostrand revealed: “They are scent hounds,

“They see the world through their noses.”

As reported by The Mirror the two dogs went on to follow a fresh trail of blood and lead police officers all the way to Gaal’s home. Her 13-year-old son was said to be home alone and did not know where his mother was.

One local resident described the death as freaky and scary. The local said: “It’s freaky,

“As a woman, it’s scary. You listen to true crime stuff and you don’t want to see it in real life, especially in your neighbourhood.”

