Shocking mix-up: Couple criticise Ryanair after accidentally boarding wrong flight to Spain

By Alex Glenn • 17 April 2022 • 7:38

Shocking mix-up: Couple criticise Ryanair after accidentally boarding the wrong flight to Spain’s Alicante.

Simon and Michelle Robinson had been heading out from Manchester airport to Spain’s Alicante, as reported by The Manchester Evening News on April 17. The couple criticised the budget airline after they ended up on the wrong aeroplane.

The couple only realised the mix-up when other passengers on the plane told them that they were sitting in the wrong seats.

Speaking to The Manchester Evening News Simon explained: “The gate went up and we arrived at gate 48. They called out the number on our boarding pass and me and my wife went up. We went through and straight onto the plane,

“Someone came over and said we were in their seat but we knew we were in the right seat. Luckily we went to the front of the plane and they told us we were on the wrong plane.”

The couple thinks the mix-up happened as two flights were heading out to Alicante at nearly the same time.

As the couple were alerted to the mistake early on, their plane was held for them and they managed to make it onto the correct flight.

Simon revealed: “The lack of organisation from Ryanair was abysmal. For some reason there were two Ryanair flights to Alicante at pretty much the same time,

“They should have told us before we were allowed to go through to the plane. I won’t be flying with Ryanair again after this.”

A Ryanair spokesperson commented on the issue and said: “It is each passenger’s responsibility to ensure they board the correct aircraft. There are several touch points throughout the passenger journey which inform passengers of the aircraft’s destination.

“These include: Flight number and destination are clearly printed on the passenger’s boarding card, flight number and destination are displayed at the gate, flight number and destination are called out in the standard boarding PA, flight number and destination are mentioned in the welcome PA on board.

“As these passengers passed through security control pre-boarding there was no security risk. We are working with our handling agents in Manchester Airport (Swissport) to ensure that this error doesn’t reoccur.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.