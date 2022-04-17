Shocking Twist: Death row mum-of-14 has case breakthrough days before execution

By Alex Glenn • 17 April 2022 • 11:50

Shocking Twist: Death row mum-of-14 has case breakthrough days before her execution date in the USA.

Melissa Lucio is set to be executed in late April for murdering her young daughter. Her family are now hopeful that she could receive a full pardon, as reported by The Mirror on April 16.

In 2007, Melissa’s two-year-old daughter died after falling down some stairs outside their apartment. Prosecutors claimed that Melissa had beaten her child to death.

The mum claims that she was coerced into giving a false confession. With only days to go the district attorney has vowed to step in and prevent the execution if needed. Luis Saenz commented: “If defendant Lucio does not get a stay by a certain day, then I will do what I have to do and stop it.”

The chair of the interim Criminal Justice Reform Committee Jeff Leach revealed: “My understanding of his remarks to the committee were that if we don’t get a stay or clemency issued … then he will step in and withdraw his request for an execution date.

“That was unequivocal to the committee, and we got it on tape.”

So heartbreaking to read this letter from Melissa Lucio’s children begging for the state not to kill their mother. There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her. pic.twitter.com/SjEtsfmZeq — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 7, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.