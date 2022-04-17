Sunny and stable weather conditions with highs of 30-degrees in Andalucía for Easter Sunday

By Fergal MacErlean • 17 April 2022 • 12:38

Credit: tavarez88

Sunny and stable weather is forecast for most of Spain for Easter Sunday, with strong sunshine across the Mediterranean coastline, says Spain’s met office, Aemet.

Daytime temperatures in Andalucía are set to hit highs of 30-degrees celsius in Córdoba, Málaga, and Huelva, in the province of Cádiz, with a national high of 31-degrees celsius forecast for Sevilla.

On the Canary Islands, the Tenerife capital of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, is also forecast to reach highs of 30-degrees celsius.

With Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, expected to enjoy a high of 28-degrees celsius.

High clouds are forecast for the Canary Islands, with a possibility of hazy conditions.

Temperatures on the eastern Costas will be four to five degrees lower than the national highs.

Coastal fog is not ruled out in the Cantabrian Sea.

Very little rainfall is predicted across the country. There is a five per cent chance of rainfall in the city of Almería, with a ten per cent possibility of rainfall in Vélez-Rubio in Almería province.

La Coruña, in Galicia, could see a 20 per cent chance of rainfall. While the Galician town of Ribadeo has a five per cent chance of rainfall.

