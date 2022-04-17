By Chris King • 17 April 2022 • 16:54

The price of electricity in Spain on Monday, April 18, is the cheapest this year.

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Monday, April 18, will be seven per cent lower than Sunday 17



The average price of electricity in the ‘pool’ in Spain and Portugal this Monday, April 18, will fall again by 7 per cent compared to today, Sunday 17. At €103.24/MWh it will be the cheapest so far this year.

According to data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), this will be the lowest energy price since December 27, 2021. Even so, it will still be 60 per cent higher than on the same date one year ago.

Monday’s maximum price will be between the hours of 9pm and 10pm, at €219.69/MWh, while the cheapest will be from 2pm to 3pm, at €45.00/MWh.

These prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate -the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.