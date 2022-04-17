Third holidaymaker in three months jumps off a Carnival Cruise Line ship

By Fergal MacErlean • 17 April 2022 • 13:56

Credit: @nypost, Twitter

A man jumped off a Carnival Cruise Line ship into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida on the morning of Saturday, April 16, officials said.

According to reports, passengers on board the Mardi Gras at first thought it was a joke when an announcement was made.

Passengers say after they heard the announcement, the ship circled the area for more than an hour in a desperate search to find the 43-year-old man.

A man plunged from the ship just after midnight, about 80 kilometres east of Port Canaveral, according to the military and Carnival officials.

The Coast Guard deployed two patrol boats and an airplane to search for the unidentified man. It is understood that the search is ongoing.

The incident was the third of its kind to hit the Carnival Cruise Line company in the past three months.

Last month, the body of a man who had jumped off the Carnival Horizon was recovered in the Caribbean Sea.

In February a woman jumped to her death off the Carnival Valor into the Gulf of Mexico after an altercation in a hot tub.

“The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family,” said Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family.”

