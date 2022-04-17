By Tamsin Brown • 17 April 2022 • 19:11

Traditional Nazarene festivities in Javea make a comeback after two years. Image: Javea Town Hall

The traditional Nazarene festivities are finally returning to the streets of Javea after two years of being cancelled.

The Nazarene festivities are finally returning to Javea after being cancelled for two years due to the pandemic. One of the highlights of the programme of events held in honour of Jesus the Nazarene will be the raising of the image of Our Lady of Loreto in the historical centre of Javea on Saturday, April 23, at 8.30am. The image of Jesus the Nazarene will simultaneously leave the parish church of Santo Bertomeu to meet Our Lady at the Hermanos Cholbi Asylum. The two images will then be paraded to the church of Sant Bertomeu.

There will also be oxen in the street at the Plazoleta del Convento from April 26 to 29 and cultural events such as the 21st edition of the Ars Nueva Festival on April 29 and a theatrical work by the Tot Rist Theatre Group on April 30.

Sunday, May 1, marks the start of the most traditional part of the programme, with a day dedicated to children’s activities, a giant paella and a parade to visit the flower crosses prepared by the town councillors.

On Monday, May 2, there will be an offering of flowers made to Jesus of Nazarene, and on May 3, the day of the Ascent, there will be a solemn mass at 12 noon followed by a mascletà (rhythmic fireworks display). To see the full programme of events, visit https://lamarinaplaza.com/evento/programacion-de-las-fiestas-del-nazareno-de-xabia/.

