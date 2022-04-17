´Ukraine´ has been adopted as a Holy Week name for a town in Andalucía

By Fergal MacErlean • 17 April 2022 • 14:49

Credit: @lasvocesdelpue, Twitter

Fuentes de Andalucía, in Sevilla, has adopted the name ´Ukraine´ for Holy Week in a show of moral support for the invaded country.

The small town boasts a sign at a roundabout at the village’s entrance, where Ukraine has replaced Fuentes de Andalucia and the country’s blue and yellow flag has been painted alongside.

Streets have been renamed City of Kyiv, Odesa and Mariupol in the village of more than 7,100 inhabitants, east of Seville.

The villagers have also raised €3,500 within two days toward a planned centre for refugees, which could house up to 25 Ukrainians fleeing from their war-torn country.

“There are no borders in the world we live in,” one local man said.

Mayor Francisco Martinez said the name change is an action of solidarity with the situation experienced by the Ukrainians due to the Russian invasion.

The initiative also is in solidarity with other places in the world that suffer war conflicts, other street names reference Ethiopia, Syria, Yemen, Palestine and Afghanistan.

The residents of Fuentes de Andalucía have also been able to interact with different media working in Ukraine in an “interactive newscast”.

And students from the local schools, town residents and visitors have been able to learn about the Ukraine situation at a local hall.

