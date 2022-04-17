Uproar as 870 sex offenders, including rapists, walk after apologising to victims

By Fergal MacErlean • 17 April 2022 • 13:22

Credit: ShepherdMedia

A staggering 870 sex offenders – including five child rape cases – have been dealt with by “community resolution” in just two years.

A Daily Mirror exclusive on Sunday, April 17, reports the alarming statistic.

Under the scheme, meant to deal with low level crimes like shoplifting, perverts only have to admit their guilt and apologise before walking free.

They receive no punishment and do not even get a criminal record.

South Yorkshire Police, which was slammed over the Rotherham abuse scandal, used the scheme to deal with 78 sex crimes – the highest of any force in the country.

Officers in Durham, Cheshire and Nottinghamshire all used it for the rape of girls under 13.

And police in Merseyside, Norfolk, Derbyshire, and Devon & Cornwall all used community resolutions in rape offences.

Fiona Mackenzie, of campaign group We Can’t Consent To This, said: “There is no justice for victims and no protection for the public in letting offenders off if they say sorry.

“So-called ‘minor’ sexual ­offences can be a path for offenders who go on to commit more and more serious crimes.”

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “It is an absolute disgrace that under this ­government horrific crimes are going without punishment.”

Dr Alison Heydari, of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Community resolutions and other out of court disposals are used in around one per cent of sexual cases.

“They may be typically applied where schoolchildren share inappropriate images or in cases of sex between underage children. We have made it clear out-of-court disposals are not to be used in serious cases.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.