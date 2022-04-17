By Chris King • 17 April 2022 • 20:56

WATCH: 15-metre sailboat runs aground on Cadiz beach. image: [email protected]

Sunbathers on Valdelagrana beach in Cadiz province witnessed a 15-metre sailboat run aground



There was an abundance of excitement on a beach packed full of people enjoying this Easter Sunday, April 17, as a sailboat of about 15 meters in length ran aground in front of them. The incident occurred on the beach of Valdelagrana, in the Cadiz municipality of El Puerto.

Beachgoers would surely have been stunned to witness the sailboat approaching the shore without stopping, eventually ending up beached. In videos circulating on social media, the vessel can be seen propped up on its starboard side on the sandy bottom of the beach. It did not appear to have suffered any structural damage though.

Numerous bathers approached the boat offering to be of assistance. A Salvamento Maritimo craft located in Cadiz also arrived on the scene, attempting to free the boat by attaching a rope to try and tow it back out into open water. They had no success with this effort.

As the tide was already going out, further attempts to refloat the vessel were futile. Now, the crew will have to wait patiently for high tide to return so that they can return to the high seas, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

Playa de Valdelagrana, Puerto de Santa María, Cádiz, un velero encalla en plena orilla https://t.co/47kEGuWaBU pic.twitter.com/ZeWpbpmXoD — José Luis Acedo (@joseluisacedo) April 17, 2022

