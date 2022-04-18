By Laura Kemp • 18 April 2022 • 13:05

10 best vets in Marbella

Pets become a part of the family and it is essential to make sure they are happy and healthy. But which veterinary clinics are the best in Marbella if you need to get your pet checked out, you need advice or if there is an emergency? The Euro Weekly News has made a handy list of the best vets in Marbella to help you out.

1. Marbella Veterinary Clinic

The Marbella Veterinary Clinic has a fully equipped office where they can attend and thoroughly examine your animal, taking as much time as necessary to do so.

They collaborate with external specialists who attend the clinic when required, including a cardiology specialist equipped with a special ultrasound machine to detect and evaluate heart problems.

Services:

Regular Check-ups and annual check-ups

Vaccinations and certificates

Deworming

Geriatric reviews

Oral hygiene

Address: C. Gregorio Marañón, 1, 29602 Marbella

Telephone: 952 86 54 34

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

2. Pointer Veterinary Clinic Marbella

From getting ready for a new puppy or kitten to a gentle hand for your senior pet, Pointer Veterinary Clinic Marbella’s multilingual staff are here to help you through all the stages of your pets life.

Dr Andre Evers is available not only for routine preventive care but also has all of the experience necessary to help your pet in an emergency.

Services:

Emergency care

Vaccinations and certificates

Regular Check-ups and annual check-ups

Full surgical facilities

In house blood biochemistry & hematology

Address: Av. de los Girasoles, 344, 29660 Marbella

Telephone: 952 90 66 26

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

3. Clinica Veterinaria Zarpas y Bigotes

Clinica Veterinaria Zarpas y Bigotes is a fully-equipped veterinary clinic with three offices, operating rooms, a laboratory, hospitalisation rooms and other high-spec facilities to make sure that your pet is well cared for.

Services:

Diagnostic Imaging

Internal Medicine

Emergency service

Orthopaedic Surgery

House Call Service

Address: Urbanization Marbella Real, 13, 29602 Marbella

Telephone: 952 85 78 63

Website: Click here

4. Ur Vet Veterinary Emergency Marbella

Veterinary Emergency Marbella is a 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic specialising in veterinary emergencies and in the hospitalisation of small pets (dogs and cats).

They have over 20 years of experience in dealing with animal emergencies and aim to provide the best care for your pets in their offices in Marbella, Fuengirola and Palmones.

Services:

24-hour emergencies

Hospitalisation

X-rays

Surgery

Radiography and CT scans

Address: C. Padre Paco Ostos, 9, local 3, 29602 Marbella

Telephone: 619 44 70 34

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

5. Clinica Veterinaria MOBILE VET

Since opening in 2007, Clinica Veterinaria’s objective has been and is to take care of the health and well-being of our faithful friends.

The clinic offers a range of veterinary services during its daytime hours with a prior appointment and also offers emergency care.

Services:

Emergencies

Vaccination and deworming

Diagnostic imagery

Laboratory services

Surgery

Address: Saint Lucia, 23, 29670 Marbella

Telephone: 952 780 733

Website: Click here

6. Clinica Veterinaria Terravet

The staff at Terravet veterinary clinic are dedicated to caring for all types of animals including domestic and exotic.

They offer regular check-ups and emergency services, including home visits and expert advice.

Services:

Check-ups

Emergency service

Home visits

Vaccinations and certificates

Laboratory services

Address: C. Chipre, 26, 29670 Marbella

Telephone: 951 50 01 75

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

7. Clinica Veterinaria La Favorita

The clinic has a complete operating room for blood tests, a hospitalisation room, quick tests for the most common illnesses and for internal parasites and all of the facilities required for diagnosis, vaccination, and microchips.

The staff will prepare all of the documentation necessary if you are planning to go abroad as well as a grooming service for pets using the best products.

Services:

24-hour emergency service

Chip, passport and documents

X-ray, ultrasound and endoscopy

Surgery facilities

Vaccination and deworming

Address: Centro de Negocios Puerta de, 29660 Marbella

Telephone: 951 56 09 89

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

8. Clinica veterinaria Animal Club

Opening in 1992, the Clinica Veterinaria Animal Club clinic offers comprehensive care for pets, specialising in dogs and cats.

In addition to medical care, they can offer you information and advice on all facets of the relationship between us and our pets.

Services:

General medicine

X-rays

Microchipping and deworming

Oral hygiene

Nutrition

Address: Av. las Palmeras, 34, 29601 Marbella

Telephone: 952 77 11 61

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

9. Centro Veterinario Equus Can

Centro Veterinario Equus Can’s professional team can assist your pet with a range of services including general check-ups, home visits and emergency care.

Services:

Check-ups

Emergency care

General surgery

In house laboratory

Radiology and ultrasounds

Address: Av. Trapiche, 37, 29601 Marbella

Telephone: 952 86 42 14

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

10. Metazoo Medicina Veterinaria

Metazoo’s objective is to take care of animal welfare, striving every day to offer the highest medical quality because they consider their patients a part of their family.

Their facilities consist of two consultation rooms, a laboratory, an operating room, hospitalisation facilities and a groomers.

Services:

General clinic and emergencies

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Hospitalisation

Radiology and ultrasound

Address: Avda.General Lopez Dominguez, esquina Severo Ochoa ,Edf Puerto Azul, portal, 2B, 29603 Marbella

Telephone: 952 89 89 84

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

