By Laura Kemp • 18 April 2022 • 13:05
10 best vets in Marbella
The Marbella Veterinary Clinic has a fully equipped office where they can attend and thoroughly examine your animal, taking as much time as necessary to do so.
They collaborate with external specialists who attend the clinic when required, including a cardiology specialist equipped with a special ultrasound machine to detect and evaluate heart problems.
Address: C. Gregorio Marañón, 1, 29602 Marbella
Telephone: 952 86 54 34
Email: [email protected]
Website: Click here
From getting ready for a new puppy or kitten to a gentle hand for your senior pet, Pointer Veterinary Clinic Marbella’s multilingual staff are here to help you through all the stages of your pets life.
Dr Andre Evers is available not only for routine preventive care but also has all of the experience necessary to help your pet in an emergency.
Address: Av. de los Girasoles, 344, 29660 Marbella
Telephone: 952 90 66 26
Clinica Veterinaria Zarpas y Bigotes is a fully-equipped veterinary clinic with three offices, operating rooms, a laboratory, hospitalisation rooms and other high-spec facilities to make sure that your pet is well cared for.
Address: Urbanization Marbella Real, 13, 29602 Marbella
Telephone: 952 85 78 63
Veterinary Emergency Marbella is a 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic specialising in veterinary emergencies and in the hospitalisation of small pets (dogs and cats).
They have over 20 years of experience in dealing with animal emergencies and aim to provide the best care for your pets in their offices in Marbella, Fuengirola and Palmones.
Address: C. Padre Paco Ostos, 9, local 3, 29602 Marbella
Telephone: 619 44 70 34
Since opening in 2007, Clinica Veterinaria’s objective has been and is to take care of the health and well-being of our faithful friends.
The clinic offers a range of veterinary services during its daytime hours with a prior appointment and also offers emergency care.
Address: Saint Lucia, 23, 29670 Marbella
Telephone: 952 780 733
The staff at Terravet veterinary clinic are dedicated to caring for all types of animals including domestic and exotic.
They offer regular check-ups and emergency services, including home visits and expert advice.
Address: C. Chipre, 26, 29670 Marbella
Telephone: 951 50 01 75
The clinic has a complete operating room for blood tests, a hospitalisation room, quick tests for the most common illnesses and for internal parasites and all of the facilities required for diagnosis, vaccination, and microchips.
The staff will prepare all of the documentation necessary if you are planning to go abroad as well as a grooming service for pets using the best products.
Address: Centro de Negocios Puerta de, 29660 Marbella
Telephone: 951 56 09 89
Website: Click here
Opening in 1992, the Clinica Veterinaria Animal Club clinic offers comprehensive care for pets, specialising in dogs and cats.
In addition to medical care, they can offer you information and advice on all facets of the relationship between us and our pets.
Address: Av. las Palmeras, 34, 29601 Marbella
Telephone: 952 77 11 61
Centro Veterinario Equus Can’s professional team can assist your pet with a range of services including general check-ups, home visits and emergency care.
Address: Av. Trapiche, 37, 29601 Marbella
Telephone: 952 86 42 14
Metazoo’s objective is to take care of animal welfare, striving every day to offer the highest medical quality because they consider their patients a part of their family.
Their facilities consist of two consultation rooms, a laboratory, an operating room, hospitalisation facilities and a groomers.
Address: Avda.General Lopez Dominguez, esquina Severo Ochoa ,Edf Puerto Azul, portal, 2B, 29603 Marbella
Telephone: 952 89 89 84
