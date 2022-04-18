By Chris King • 18 April 2022 • 18:25

Andalucia reiterates the need for gradual removal of masks indoors. image: youtube

The Junta de Andalucia insists that masks must be removed gradually indoors



Answering questions from journalists in Jaen today, Monday, April 18, Catalina Garcia, the Deputy Minister of Health and Families, once again reiterated the Junta de Andalucia’s stance on the removal of masks.

Ms Garcia insisted that even though this Wednesday 20 the mandatory use of masks indoors will be eliminated, a gradual approach to removing them completely should be adopted. “The virus continues to exist, continues to spread, and infect”, she stressed.

She continued, “It has been possible to demonstrate in these two years of the pandemic that social interaction ultimately causes the incidence to increase”. However, she clarified that it is not known “if this will be the case, because the tests are no longer carried out on everyone, and the latest statistics now only report serious cases or tests carried out over 60 years of age”.

Adding, “Removing a mask indoors, which is precisely where there may be more infections, can be a problem, and we had proposed that the removal of the mask is carried out in a gradual, not definitive way”.

There is also concern among the health experts that an increase in cases could be seen after the Holy Week holidays.

The Andalusian Government is now waiting for the publication on Wednesday 20 in the Official State Gazette (BOE) of the Royal Decree on the use of a mask indoors “to see how it is written, and in the end, what it affects, with the objective of being able to adopt recommendations. Because we will”, she assured.

According to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, “masks will continue to be mandatory in health centres, and socio-health, plus each individual company can decide if masks should be worn on their premises”.

“We have to see how that is written in the Official State Gazette. But it is true that where a safe distance cannot be maintained indoors, we will recommend the use of the mask”, reiterated Ms Garcia.

“This withdrawal must be gradual, also seeing how these new variants evolve that are now being studied in the United Kingdom to see how the incidence behaves, and, especially, hospitalisation, which is what worries”, she concluded, as reported by malagahoy.es.

