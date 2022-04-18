By Chris King • 18 April 2022 • 18:50

Andalucia to see a dramatic change in the weather this week. image: flickr

Dramatic change to the weather in Andalucia this week is forecast by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET)



As reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) today, Monday, April 18, the arrival of an active front in Spain will coincide with the arrival of cold air that, together, will cause a drastic change in the weather in Andalucia.

After a wonderful Easter weekend, where the highest temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula were recorded in Malaga, this is all about the end abruptly. In short, instability and colder temperatures will feature this week in which we will say goodbye to the early summer heat.

Today’s temperatures will still reach around a maximum of 30 degrees in many parts of the community. However, from tomorrow, Tuesday 19, this will all be very different, with temperatures possibly dropping to about 10 degrees.

Tuesday, April 19

Temperatures during the day will drop in much of Andalucia this Tuesday. This is due to an Atlantic front that will cause an increase in cloud cover, along with the probability of rain. Also, throughout Tuesday, cloudy intervals are expected in much of the west of the community. This cloudiness will spread to the rest of the provinces as the week progresses.

Yellow warnings for rough seas on the coasts of Malaga, Granada, and Almeria provinces have been issued by AEMET. These come into force from 2pm, with the experts predicting Force 7 westerly winds, which could cause waves as high as three metres.

Wednesday, April 20

On Wednesday, showers accompanied by storms will reach the east of Andalucia, as a low-pressure depression heads down through Spain.

Thursday 21 will be a cloudy but stable day, but on Friday the rainfall will be widespread throughout the community. Saturday will see a very similar situation, but looking forward to Sunday 24, the mercury could be back up to 23 degrees, with only a 20 per cent probability of rain.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 17-04-2022 hasta 23-04-2022. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/8Aqmg0AosR — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) April 17, 2022

___________________________________________________________

