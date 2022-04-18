By Chris King • 18 April 2022 • 1:14

Arrival of second nuclear sub in Gibraltar causes consternation in Spain. image: royal navy

Growing consternation in Spain among environmental groups as a second nuclear sub arrives in Gibraltar



The Verdemar conservation group Ecologists in Action has this Sunday, April 17, denounced the arrival at the Gibraltar naval base of a second nuclear-powered submarine. This comes after an American nuclear sub arrived last Wednesday 13.

As reported by Verdemar in a statement, Sunday’s arrival is the Astute class British vessel, HMS Audacious. There are now two nuclear submarines docked in the Bay of Algeciras after the Ohio-class American USS Georgia arrived in the middle of last week.

“These submarines are authentic floating bombs and put our families and our environment at risk. We do not accept submarine operations in the Mediterranean, we are committed to denouncing these entries in all the countries bordering the Mediterranean”, denounced a Verdemar spokesperson.

The environmental group pointed out that, since the HMS Tireless was repaired more than 10 years ago, more than a hundred nuclear-powered submarines have passed through Gibraltar.

Last Wednesday 13, the Spanish Government presented a diplomatic complaint to the United States for the arrival in the bay of Algeciras of the USS Georgia. Now, the situation has worsened, with the presence in the area of ​​two nuclear-powered vessels as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.