By Chris King • 18 April 2022 • 0:02
Audience thinks crucifixion re-enactment collapse by student is part of show.
image: pixabay
A re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ that was staged at a university on Good Friday, April 8, ended with one cast member collapsing and dying. Members of the audience continued watching, believing the fall was meant to be a part of the show.
The incident occurred during the traditional event held every year at Nigeria’s Clariantian University. Suel Ambrose, a 25-year-old first-year philosophy student was cast in the role of St Peter for their ‘Passion’ show.
After recreating the biblical scene where St Peter tries to prevent the arrest of Jesus by cutting a soldier’s ear off, Samuel fell to the floor. Others standing near him suddenly realised that he was bleeding and ran to help him. The student was rushed to a medical facility but doctors were unable to save his life.
“Initially when it happened we thought it was a joke, and that it was part of the drama”, one audience member told Vanguard. “It was when he could not get up that was when we knew it was a serious matter, and he was rushed to hospital”, they continued.
Adding, “Everybody came together and rushed the deceased to a school hospital and later, when the case became worse, he was taken to a nearly Federal Medical Centre. It was from there we heard he could not survive it”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.
