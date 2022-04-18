Barca defender Gerard Pique brings the Spanish Super cup to Saudi Arabia in €24m deal

By Fergal MacErlean • 18 April 2022 • 11:56

Barca defender Gerard Pique´s company Kosmos in collaboration with Spain’s football federation, the RFEF, are bringing the Spanish Supercopa to Saudi Arabia in a €40m annual deal.

In an exclusive published on Monday, April 18, El Confidential revealed details of the pact, including audio conversations.

It has been revealed that the RFEF president Luis Rubiales signed a contract that guaranteed them €40 million euros for each edition of the Supercopa held in Saudi Arabia, while Kosmos would take €4m euros for each tournament held over a six-year period, adding up to €24m euros in total.

In one of these recordings, Pique responded to Rubiales’ suggestion that Real Madrid wouldn’t play outside of Spain for anything less than €8m euros.

“If it’s about money and [Real Madrid] would go for €8m euros, then they get paid €8m euros and Barcelona get paid €8m euros too, then the others get paid €2m euros and €1m euros,” Pique said.

“That’s €19m euros and you, the federation, keep €6m euros.

“We could even push Saudi Arabia for more, saying that if not then Real Madrid might not come.

“Rather than you hosting in it Spain where you won’t even make €3m euros, think about this,” Pique adds in the recording.

Pique, 35, has been involved in the organisation of Spain´s Supercopa, one of a few business ventures in which he has been accused of treading close to a conflict of interest.

