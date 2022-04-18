Boris Johnson accused of ‘instigating’ Downing Street lockdown party

By Alex Glenn • 18 April 2022 • 9:00

Credit: UK Gov

Boris Johnson has been accused of having a hand in ‘instigating’ a Downing Street lockdown party.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader believes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “deliberately misled the British people at every turn.” She also believes that he “had a hand in instigating” at least one of the Downing Street parties, as reported by The Guardian on April 17.

The Sunday Times revealed that one Downing Street event held in November 2020 turned into a “party” when Johnson began to pour drinks.

Rayner commented: “While the British public was making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law.

“If the latest reports are true, it would mean that not only did the prime minister attend parties, but he had a hand in instigating at least one of them. He has deliberately misled the British people at every turn.”

She went on to add: “The prime minister has demeaned his office. The British people deserve better. While Labour has a plan for tackling the cost of living crisis, Tory MPs are too busy defending the indefensible actions of Boris Johnson.”

As reported by the Sunday Times an event marking communications director Lee Cain’s leaving did not feel like a party before Johnson arrived. A source revealed to the paper: “He said he wanted to say a few words for Lee and started pouring drinks for people and drinking himself.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.