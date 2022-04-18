BREAKING NEWS: British fighters captured by Moscow’s forces paraded on state TV and ask to be exchanged for pro-Russian oligarch

By Fergal MacErlean • 18 April 2022 • 15:00

Two British fighters captured by Putin´s forces in Ukraine have appeared on Russian state TV and asked to be exchanged for pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.



Shaun Pinner, 48, and Aiden Aslin, 28, spoke separately after being prompted by a man in footage broadcast on the Rossiya 24 state TV channel.

The men asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help bring them home in exchange for Ukraine releasing captured oligarch Medvedchuk.

Viktor Medvedchuk, 67, is a Ukrainian opposition figure who has previously been described as President Putin’s right-hand man in Kyiv.

Pinner and Aslin were defending the southern city of Mariupol with Ukrainian marines when they were captured.

The families of Pinner and Aslin have said the British nationals are not mercenary soldiers or volunteers and should therefore be treated as prisoners of war in accordance with the Geneva Convention.

In a video released by the Ukrainians today, Medvedchuk appealed to Putin and President Zelensky to exchange him for Ukrainian soldiers taken prisoner by Russian forces.

He was captured by Ukraine secret services last week after escaping house arrest three days into the invasion. His wife has proposed swapping him for the two Britons, The Times reports.

