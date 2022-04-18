By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 11:57

Breaking news: Russian nuclear bombers spotted flying over Ukrainian border

Four Russian bomber planes have been spotted flying within striking distance of Ukraine.

The footage issued by East2westnews shows four Russian bombers, Tu-95s, also known as Bears, which have previously been used to carry Russian nuclear weapons, flying in the Kaluga region, which is situated between the Ukrainian border and Moscow.

Bombarderos TU 160 vistos sobre el cielo de Kaluga !! pic.twitter.com/vAzmPzNlzL — " Givi "One life live it . (@txispyonelife) April 18, 2022

Up until this point Kyiv has only been struck by long-range bombers and non-nuclear cruise missiles, but the reported destruction of Putin’s flagship Moskva has led to fear of an escalation on his part.

On April 13, multiple Ukrainian government officials claimed that the 612-foot ‘Moskva’ (Moscow) naval vessel was destroyed by its country’s forces off the coast of the Ukrainian strategic port city of Odessa, located on the Black Sea in southwest Ukraine.

The Russian Tu-95 is the only propeller-powered strategic bomber that is still used operationally today after first taking to the skies 70 years ago.