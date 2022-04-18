By Chris King • 18 April 2022 • 0:42

Bus carrying 40 passengers catches fire and burns out in Cadiz province.

40 passengers evacuated from a public bus in Cadiz province after it catches fire and burns out



A public bus transporting 40 passengers had to be evacuated in the middle of the road when it caught fire and burned out today, Sunday, April 17, in Cadiz province.

This scary incident occurred at Km45 on the A-381, as the vehicle was passing through the municipality of Alcala de los Gazules, heading in the direction of Jerez de la Frontera.

Firefighters from the town of Medina Sidonia were deployed to the scene to tackle the fire. They were supported by patrols from the Alcala Local Police and the Guardia Civil. As a result of the blaze, the road was cut by the police for about 45 minutes, as dense black smoke obscured all visibility to road users.

It is believed that a technical failure caused the bus from the Comes general transport company to catch fire. Luckily, there were no reports of injuries, or problems of any kind, despite the fact that 40 people were onboard at the time the blaze broke out, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

