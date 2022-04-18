By Chris King • 18 April 2022 • 0:42
Bus carrying 40 passengers catches fire and burns out in Cadiz province.
A public bus transporting 40 passengers had to be evacuated in the middle of the road when it caught fire and burned out today, Sunday, April 17, in Cadiz province.
This scary incident occurred at Km45 on the A-381, as the vehicle was passing through the municipality of Alcala de los Gazules, heading in the direction of Jerez de la Frontera.
Firefighters from the town of Medina Sidonia were deployed to the scene to tackle the fire. They were supported by patrols from the Alcala Local Police and the Guardia Civil. As a result of the blaze, the road was cut by the police for about 45 minutes, as dense black smoke obscured all visibility to road users.
It is believed that a technical failure caused the bus from the Comes general transport company to catch fire. Luckily, there were no reports of injuries, or problems of any kind, despite the fact that 40 people were onboard at the time the blaze broke out, as reported by lavozdigital.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.