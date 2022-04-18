By Tamsin Brown • 18 April 2022 • 6:26

Cantãmus choir to celebrate St. George's Day with 'In Thankful Song' concert. Image: Cantãmus

The Cantãmus choir will be offering a concert called “In Thankful Song” on April 23 to mark the occasion of St. George’s Day.

To celebrate St. George’s Day, the Cantãmus choir will be performing a concert called “In Thankful Song” at the Ermita de San Josep in La Fustera (Benissa coast) on Saturday, April 23, at 4pm.

The choir’s Musical Director, Philip Ashley, has put together a selection of many well-known songs and has included a few numbers about England in honour of the Patron Saint. The aim of the concert is to spread a message of hope and to help lift everyone’s spirits. In addition to the concert, the ticket price of €17.50 includes Buck’s Fizz on arrival as well as a buffet and another two drinks.

Booking is essential as tickets are limited. A portion of the ticket price will be going to Caritas to help them with their work supporting local families. Tickets can be bought by calling 96 558 1483 or online at https://www.philipashley.com/index.php/box-office.

