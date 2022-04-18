Changes come into force today for face coverings in Scotland

By Alex Glenn • 18 April 2022 • 8:39

Changes come into force today, April 18, for face coverings in Scotland.

According to the Scottish Government: “The legal requirement to wear face coverings in most indoor public spaces and on public transport will become guidance” from April 18.

The government though has recommended that: “face coverings continue to be worn where appropriate – including in indoor crowded spaces and on public transport – as members of the public are advised to carry on taking sensible precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Data shows the situation has generally improved but Covid has not gone away with over 5,000 cases a day still being recorded in Scotland.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “In recent weeks we have seen steady progress as we move back to a greater sense of normality and a more sustainable way of managing this virus.

“However our NHS is still under pressure and the most vulnerable members of our society can still benefit from additional measures to protect them from the virus.”

She went on to add: “That is why although the use of face coverings will become guidance rather than a legal requirement I strongly recommend members of the public continue wearing face coverings in indoor settings where possible, and particularly when significant numbers of people are present.

“We should also all continue to follow the latest advice on hygiene, ventilation, testing and of course vaccination to protect ourselves and each other.”

