Officers complain about the danger of hard tablet holders Credit: Sip-an Sección Sindical Marbella

CRAZY POLICE ACADEMY 4 – Destination Marbella is the heading of an article which has appeared on social media in Marbella from Sip-an which is the Union representing Local Police officers in Andalucia.

The article makes a number of accusations concerning inefficiencies in the local force which it blames on politicians and council staff.

It claims that several months ago it was announced that officers would be issued with tablets in order to speed up the efficiency of taking reports but according to the union, the computer system used is not compatible with the tablets purchased, so it is like trying to install an Android App on an iPhone.

In addition, it argues that the tablets which are supposed to be used in police cars are in hard holders that are so large they are potentially dangerous in the event of an accident.

One would think that it would be simple for officers to do up their seat belts but this apparently is not the case, as the interior of the latest vehicles is very small and if an officer is over 1.8 metres tall or is wearing a belt and protective jacket then the seat belts won’t do up.

Add to this the fact that glove compartments can’t be opened in order to store paperwork and there appear to be insufficient charging points for the hybrid cars which also use petrol rather than diesel, so costs have rocketed.

Finally, the union claims that every time the corporate image is changed (twice in four years) there is an additional design cost and paperwork bearing the old image has to be thrown away with further financial cost.

