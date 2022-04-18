By Tamsin Brown • 18 April 2022 • 18:33

Crescendo International Choir seeks to grow with new members. Image: Crescendo Choir

Crescendo Choir in Torrevieja is one of the best international choirs in the area and is looking to continue growing with new members.

Since 2004 when Crescendo Choir was formed, it has gone from strength to strength and performances get better every year. It is now regarded by many as one of the best expat choirs in the Torrevieja area. Crescendo gives several concerts each year and has raised thousands of euros for charity. The choir, made up of Soprano, Mezzo, Alto, Tenor and Bass, sing a wide variety of songs ranging from musicals to spiritual music, from pop to classical and everything in between.

Crescendo aims to be a fun choir and provide a good social atmosphere for its members. It is truly international with members of many different nationalities, including Dutch, German, Finnish and Danish, as well as a Spanish Musical Director and Pianist.

Crescendo will be accepting new members in 2022 of all voices. They rehearse once a week at Miguel de Rincón Restaurant in Los Montesinos on Mondays from 5.45pm to 8pm. Those interested in joining should email [email protected]

