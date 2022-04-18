By Chris King • 18 April 2022 • 20:47

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals tragic death of one of his newborn twins.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the death of one of his newborn twins



Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed this evening, Monday, April 18, that one of his newborn twins has passed away. His girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to twins, one boy and one girl, but sadly, the boy died.

The 37-year-old Manchester United player bravely took to his Instagram account to inform his multitude of followers about the tragic event.

Posting on social media, the Portugal captain wrote, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness”.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you”.

