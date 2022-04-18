Cyprus authorities scrap Covid tests to boost tourism

By Joshua Manning • 18 April 2022 • 12:23

Cyprus authorities have scrapped the need for Covid tests before departure or on arrival to the country.

Following new regulations, only people who are unvaccinated and who have not previously had and recovered from Covid must perform either a PCR test in the 72 hours prior to flying or a 24 hour test before departure from Cyprus.

Passengers headed to Cyprus no longer have to fill in the Cyprus Flight Pass, a form that provides information to the authorities in case of testing positive during their stay in Cyprus. A valid European Union health certificate will be required for vaccinated and recovered passengers.

All adults are considered vaccinated for nine months after receiving their second dose or if they have received a third booster shot.Vaccinated adults are considered as such if they have had their second dose within the last nine months or if they have been given the third booster shots. Passengers considered to be recovered from Covid are those who have passed seven days since their positive test, lasting for six months from that point onwards.

Cyprus’ new regulations are an attempt by the Tourism sector to increase visits to the country, as it accounts for 13% of the nation’s economy, which is currently suffering amidst the Ukraine crisis, as reported by the PA news agency.

