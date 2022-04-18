Tim Feerick: Dance Gavin Dance bassist’s death under investigation, band makes major announcement

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 April 2022 • 20:35

Tim Feerick: Dance Gavin Dance bassist's death under investigation. Image: DGD Twitter

Shock as Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Feerick dies suddenly – his death is now under investigation as the band makes a major announcement.

The 34-year-old died just before the band were due to release a new album and go on tour.

DANCE Gavin Dance have been forced to make a major announcement with regards to their upcoming tour and album following the sudden death of the band’s bassist Tim Feerick, whose death is said to be under investigation by a coroner’s office in California.

According to reports, the band were due to announce their new album this week before heading out on a month-long tour later this month. In fact, the tour was set to begin with their very own Swanfest festival on Saturday, April 23.

Many believed Feerick’s untimely death would spell the end of the tour, however, the band have announced that the show will go on, despite the ‘devastating loss’.

The band released a statement on Monday, April 18 giving their fans an update on the album and live shows.

“This past week has been the most challenging time in Dance Gavin Dance’s history,” the statement said. “On Thursday, April 14th, we found out that we had lost Tim. While he was the bassist in the band, he was also our brother and best friend. Losing him is devastating.

“We were preparing to meet up this past weekend ahead of Swanfest and the subsequent tour, when we heard the devastating news that he was no longer with us. After the initial shock and sadness, it wasn’t long after that we were faced with some challenging decisions about the immediate future and our upcoming plans.

“After many internal discussions with our team and, most importantly, Tim’s family, we have decided to perform this year’s Swanfest and do the subsequent tour in honour and dedication to Tim. We will also move ahead with the announcement of our forthcoming album, later this week.”

They added: “The main factor of this decision came from knowing who Tim was as a person and what he would have wanted. We are confident that he would be very disappointed if we were to postpone or cancel these dates. We received further affirmation of this from Tim’s parents, with their encouragement to perform these dates.

“In addition, music is our way of healing, and we, as the remaining members, desire to be together during this time and perform on stage to our fans the songs that he helped create. While no one can ever replace Tim or what he has brought to the band, we have asked Sergio Medina, a close friend to all of us and someone who has worked with Tim, to perform the bass duties for the upcoming shows.

“We are planning a memorial to Tim at Swanfest, and the entire festival will be in dedication to him, as will all the following shows on the tour. We look forward to celebrating his life with the fans. While this is an immense tragedy for everyone that loved and respected Tim, he would want everyone to come out, be together and enjoy the music. RIP Tim,” the statement concluded.

As previously reported, the band announced that the 34-year-old was found dead on the east side of California, USA on Wednesday, April 13.

Since the news was announced, further information was provided by the New York Post about the musician’s death.

According to the Post, Feerick was found dead at a “modest apartment complex known as ‘The Retreat'” and although Sacramento coroner’s office records currently list the cause of death as unknown, an official told the NYP on Friday, April 15 that they were ‘probing the death’.

The rock music community reacted to the musician’s sudden death with fans paying their respects on social media.

DGD News said: “Tim, you contributed so much passion to every song you were apart of. You were a master at your craft. Music lost a legend. You will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything, Timothy Feerick. Rest In Peace.”

Posting a video of the rock musician playing bass, one person said: “Rest in peace, Tim Feerick.”

Rest in peace, Tim Feerick 😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z1ra20nfm7 — 🩸Dark Skramz Hoppe🩸 (@Skramz_HH) April 14, 2022

“Rest in peace, Tim Feerick. You will be missed. You’re probably my favourite bassist,” another wrote.

Another fan said on Facebook: “Ugh what another music heart break. Bassist Tim Feerick from Dance Gavin Dance just passed away. Such a dynamic musician. They’ve had a rough couple years with Covid shut down, sickness and tons of tour problems last year. Even though you don’t know them personally, when musicians pass that you connect to, it still stings and you feel that loss because of the connection you have with their art, how you feel and relate to it and how they express who they truly are. Rest in Peace Tim Feerick.”

“I am beyond crushed and devastated to hear of the passing of bassist Tim Feerick,” another person said. “Tim was the main reason I even had the courage to pick up the bass and play, he was my biggest influence and inspiration for the instrument.

“I feel like I’ve lost a little piece of my soul, and I feel that the world has lost an absolutely incredible musician. Rest In Peace, Tim.”

“You were so unbelievably talented, and now ur gone way too soon. This one stings. Rip to one of the greatest,” another person said.

Feerick played bass guitar on the band’s latest album Afterburner and was a long-standing member of the American rock band from Sacramento, California. The band formed in 2005 and Feerick contributed to five albums Artificial Selection (2018), Mothership (2016), Instant Gratification (2015) and Acceptance Speech (2013), as reported by Loudwire.

